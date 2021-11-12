Young community leaders honored at ‘20 Under 40′

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some of Topeka’s best young leaders were recognized for their contributions Thursday night.

The Jayhawk Area Council of Scouts held their annual ‘20 Under 40′ event. 20 young professionals under the age of 40 were selected from hundreds of nominations. They represent the community through our schools, businesses, churches and even local government.

“This community continues to retain and keep young talent in this area,” JACS Director Wayne Pancoast said. “We’re just excited to be a part of that.”

“It definitely makes you feel like you’re doing some things right to be chosen,” Honoree Jennifer Goetz said. “At the same time, it brings this wild impetus to make sure you’re honoring all of the friends you know that didn’t receive the honor, and make sure they know how proud you are of them, too.”

