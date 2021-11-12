Advertisement

Wichita man in Geary Co. custody following Wednesday night chase along I-70

Jacob Lehmkuhl
Jacob Lehmkuhl(Shawn Wheat | Geary Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man has been taken back to the Geary Co. Jail after a chase along I-70 on Wednesday night.

The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 10, it was notified that the Geary Co. Sheriff’s office was chasing a 2015 Ford Mustang that had been reported stolen from Wichita. The pursuit was headed westbound along I-70.

The Sheriff’s Office said Geary Co. lost sight of the suspect vehicle as it entered a construction zone near the Chapman exit.

Later, Dickinson Co. deputies said they found the vehicle along the interstate in the north ditch, just before the bridge under construction.

The Sheriff’s Office said the deputy responsible for the agency’s drone responded and used thermal image technology to locate the suspect in a field about a quarter-mile north of the interstate.

The drone operator was also able to direct a Sheriff’s unit and a Chapman police unit to the suspect’s location where he was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect, Jacob A. Lehmkuhl, 33, of Wichita, was turned over to Geary Co. Deputies for transport back to the Geary Co. Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation involved all members of the Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office, Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office, Chapman Police Department and Dickinson Co. Emergency Medical Services.

