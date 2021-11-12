Advertisement

Wichita man arrested after Brown Co. deputies find multiple warrants attached to his name

Mayo Staley, 39, of Wichita, is arrested in Brown Co. after deputies find multiple warrants...
Mayo Staley, 39, of Wichita, is arrested in Brown Co. after deputies find multiple warrants attached to his name on Nov. 11, 2021.(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FAIRVIEW, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is behind bars in Brown Co. after deputies found there were multiple warrants out of multiple counties for him.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, deputies responded to complaints of a suspicious person in the City of Fairview.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found a man who identified as Mayo Staley, 39, of Wichita.

It was discovered that Staley had a $2,000 Misdemeanor Warrant for Failure to Appear out of Horton, 2 Felony and 1 Misdemeanor No Bond Failure to Appear Warrants out of Kingman Co. and 2 Felony Probation Warrants out of Sedgwick Co. at $35,000 each.

The Sheriff’s Office said Staley was arrested and taken to the Brown Co. Jail.

