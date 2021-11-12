Wichita man arrested after Brown Co. deputies find multiple warrants attached to his name

FAIRVIEW, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is behind bars in Brown Co. after deputies found there were multiple warrants out of multiple counties for him.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, deputies responded to complaints of a suspicious person in the City of Fairview.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found a man who identified as Mayo Staley, 39, of Wichita.

It was discovered that Staley had a $2,000 Misdemeanor Warrant for Failure to Appear out of Horton, 2 Felony and 1 Misdemeanor No Bond Failure to Appear Warrants out of Kingman Co. and 2 Felony Probation Warrants out of Sedgwick Co. at $35,000 each.

The Sheriff’s Office said Staley was arrested and taken to the Brown Co. Jail.

