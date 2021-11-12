Veterans Day’s founding city brings back full-scale celebration

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a scaled-back celebration last year due to the pandemic, the city that played a role in making Veterans Day a national holiday brought back music and saw higher crowds for this year’s festivities.

It offered some veterans a chance to reflect on their service.

“A lot of it reminds me of the days when we was comrades and had fun together and course we had some days we don’t want to remember,” said James Tabares, an Air Force veteran.

“We like to share this day as a remembrance of their veterans those who made it home and those who didn’t they made the ultimate sacrifice and you can’t thank them enough for that,” added Alan Barrett, an Army veteran.

Tabares said his time in the service has stayed with him decades after coming home.

“It just brings a lot of memories to us about the good old days when we was young and energetic, now we’re a bit older and kind of worn out.”

Appreciation for the armed forces continued at a ceremony at the All Veterans Memorial.

The city’s role in the holiday was recognized.

“There’s a lot of community pride, there’s a lot of pride as a military member when people ask ‘where’s Emporia?’ and you say ‘we’re the home of Veterans Day’, it’s nice to talk about that,” said Kansas Army National Guard Major Laura Webb-Pape.

Active duty military members and veterans alike hope younger generations can learn from those who served.

“I just kind of want people to recognize our other veterans and the sacrifices that the men and women of our armed forces made not just during their service but afterwards,” said Webb-Pape

“Patriotism of our country, it seems some of it has been lost in places and we hope this rejuvenates it a little bit,” said Barrett.

The community also learned of the city’s plans to expand the All Veterans Memorial.

