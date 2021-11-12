A Veteran is thankful to see the community honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -All around Kansas, people took time to honor our veterans.

Catholic Cemeteries of Northeast Kansas hosted a ceremony at Mount Calvary Cemetery. It included a performance by the American Legion Band and the presentation of colors by the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department Honor Guard.

Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Marines --supporters say a hero is a hero, no matter the branch.

“It doesn’t make any difference what you did in the military, some people served in the rear with the gear, but if you served you made a difference somewhere somehow,” said Navy Veteran, Bruce Crouch.

Couch says when he came home from Vietnam, they didn’t receive any gratitude. He says things have changed for the better - he’s thankful to see the community honor veterans.

“I served my country with honor, and to me, honor is the most important thing, family is there but serving with my brothers in arms, Army, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, it doesn’t make any difference, we were there and we wrote a black check a lot of us got to come home and some of us didn’t,” he said.

Couch says some veterans continue to battle after they’re home.

“Everyone who serves regardless of where they have some form of PTSD, combat vets have more than some, I know a lot of veterans that came home who survived have survivors remorse “Why did I survive and why did my buddy standing next to me not.”

So on the 11th day of the 11th month, we honor those who fought for us.

“This is the greatest country in the world, freedom is never free...never.”

Following the ceremony, the new veterans garden and memorial were blessed and will feature 800 burial spaces for veterans and their spouses at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

