Three Texas Women rob Walmart; 22 iPhones recovered

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that three Texas women were arrested Tuesday morning after stealing from a Holton Walmart.

Jackson County officials were alerted to a possible theft taking place at the Holton Walmart shortly before 10 a.m., Tuesday morning. Officials were able to stop the suspect vehicle, a black 2015 Dodge Charger east of Arizona Avenue on Banner Road.

Three females were taken into custody and officials found items believed to have been taken from the Walmart, as well as, other items believed to have been stolen from other Walmart stores. Among the items were 22 iPhones, believed to have been stolen from a Houston, Texas Walmart.

All three women were booked into the Jackson County Jail on theft charges. Jovanna Richae Davis, 25, of Galveston, Texas was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession of stolen property, theft, possession of a hallucinogenic drug and drug paraphernalia. Davis also has outstanding felony warrants for theft and burglary out of Texas and Arkansas. Desiree Glenntrice Dunford, 27, of Galveston, Texas was arrested for theft of property and booked into the Jackson County Jail. Valisa Monee Allen, 25, also of Galveston, Texas was arrested for possession of stolen property, theft, and criminal damage to property. Allen also has an outstanding felony warrant from the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office in Galveston, Texas.

