Three charged for May 2020 shooting death all convicted of First Degree Murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three defendants that had been charged in a May 2020 shooting death have all been convicted of First Degree Murder as of Friday.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says on Friday, Nov. 12, the final co-defendant in a 2020 homicide has been convicted.

On April 4, 2020, Kagay said law enforcement officials were called to the area of 5th and Western just before 11:30 p.m. with reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, he said officers found a 2001 Ford Taurus had left the road and crashed into the front yard of 512 SW Western. D’Angelo Payne was identified as the driver and only occupant of the vehicle. He had been suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kagay said the resulting investigation led to the arrest and charging of three co-defendants: James Boatright, Davontra Alston and Diquan Clayton.

In January 2021, Kagay said the Court held a 3-day preliminary hearing for the three, which found probable cause and set them each for their own separate trials.

Kagay said in the case, the State of Kansas v. Davontra Alston, 20-CR-1714, a jury trial was held in May, which found Alston guilty of the following and sentenced to 618 months, or 51.5 years, in prison:

Murder in the First Degree, Premeditated

Alternatively, Murder in the First Degree, Committed during an Inherently Dangerous Felony

Conspiracy to Commit Murder in the First Degree, Premeditated

Criminal Discharge of a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle

Now, in the case, the State of Kansas v. James Boatwright, 20-CR-637, a jury trial found Boatwright guilty of the following and sentencing has been scheduled for 2 p.m. on Dec. 17:

Murder in the First Degree, Premeditated

Alternatively, Murder in the First Degree, Committed during an Inherently Dangerous Felony

Conspiracy to Commit Murder in the First Degree, Premeditated

Criminal Discharge of a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle

Kagay also said in the case of the State of Kansas v. Diquan Clayton, 20-CR-774, a jury trial had been set to start next week. However, on Friday, Clayton entered a plea of Guilty to First Degree Murder, Committed during an Inherently Dangerous Felony. He will be sentenced following Boatwright at 3 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Kagay said he commends the work of Chief Deputy District Attorney Brett Watson for his work prosecuting the cases. He also commended the work of the Topeka Police Department for their work in the investigation.

