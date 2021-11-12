Advertisement

Texas man leads police on high-speed chase, spanning two counties

By Victoria Cassell
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:34 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson County Sheriff Department report a Texas man is in custody after leading police on a high-speed, vehicle pursuit that spanned over two counties.

On Thursday evening of Nov. 12th, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a pursuit by the PBPN Police Department northbound on U.S. 75 Hwy near 206.th Road around 5:30 p.m. on reports of speeding over 100 mph. 

Jackson County Deputies pursued the man into Brown County.  Brown County Deputies released tire deflation devices which disabled the vehicle, ending the pursuit. 

The suspect’s vehicle veered into a ditch west of Fairview on 36 Hwy, where the suspect 31 year-old, Brendon Dion Stephens, of Sachse, Texas, fled on foot. 

Officers located the Saches and took him into custody around 5:50 p.m. Sachse is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail on felony flee and eluding charges.

