St. George man arrested after additional investigation into 2018 crash that killed one

DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A St. George man has been arrested following an additional investigation into a 2018 crash that killed one person and injured three others.

On Feb. 16, 2018, the Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office said Isaac Johnson was killed in a tragic car accident. The driver and two other passengers in the vehicle were also injured.

Earlier in 2021, the Sheriff’s Office said Johnson’s mother contacted it to request an additional investigation into her son’s death and for it to reopen his case.

The Sheriff’s Office said it reviewed the case and found an additional investigation was needed.

At the conclusion of the additional investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said the results were forwarded to the County Attorney for review.

The Sheriff’s Office said as a result charges have been filed against Hayden C. Cook, 20, of St. George, in Dickinson Co. District Court.

Cook has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, two counts of aggravated battery, three counts of endangering a child, reckless driving, driving in violation of driver’s license restrictions and speeding.

