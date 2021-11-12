Sen. Moran says Kansas hospitals will suffer if CMS continues with healthcare worker COVID-19 vaccine mandate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has told the Center for Medicare and Medicaid that if it continues with its vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, Kansas hospitals will suffer.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says on Friday, Nov. 12, he urged Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to change the COVID-19 Healthcare Staff Vaccination mandate in order to prevent staffing shortages for healthcare workers throughout the nation.

Sen. Moran said the mandate was issued on Nov. 4, and requires staff at Medicare and Medicaid certified providers and suppliers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moran said he sent a letter and encouraged the administrator to allow for regular testing in place of the vaccine and additional flexibilities to rural healthcare providers.

“The CMS Healthcare Staff Vaccination interim rule will not achieve its stated goal ‘to help protect the health and safety of residents, clients, patients, PACE participants, and staff,’” Moran said. “Instead, it exacerbates a profession already battling staffing shortage and burnout, threatens Americans’ access to care by causing staff resignations, and increases the risk of healthcare facility closures, especially in rural communities and Health Professional Shortage Areas.”

“Rescinding the COVID-19 Healthcare Staff Vaccination interim rule would certainly be the best solution, and I call on you and the Biden Administration to do so,” he continued. “However, if the rule is to stand, it is essential to make it more workable and realistic for healthcare providers.”

Moran said Kansas healthcare providers have acknowledged the need for vaccinations and have encouraged staff and communities to get them, but a federal rule which requires staff to get the vaccine against their will is not the solution.

To read the full letter, click HERE.

