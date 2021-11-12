Advertisement

Sen. Marshall gives President Biden suggestions to help keep homes heated at reasonable prices

FILE
FILE(WMC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has given President Joe Biden some suggestions to help Americans keep their homes headed at reasonable prices this winter.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he joined 18 of his colleagues to send a letter to President Joe Biden which describes the actions his administration can take to ease energy prices and reduce energy shortages this winter.

Sen. Marshall said solutions proposed by the senators include the following:

  • Lifting the ban on oil and gas lease sales on Federal lands and waters
  • Accelerating Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and Army Corps permitting and interagency coordination to approve pipeline projects
  • Ending the regulatory uncertainty that is stifling investments in energy

“Even before colder temperatures set in, natural gas inventories around the nation are 5.5% below the five-year average, and demand has ramped up as the economy continues to recover. Due to lower supply and higher demand, natural gas prices are more than 250% higher than they were this time last year and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) expects natural gas prices to climb even higher this winter due to supply projections,” the Senators said in the letter. “After numerous conversations over the last year with domestic energy producers, the number one reason they cite for these higher and increasing prices is depressed investment in our production due to regulatory uncertainty. Business leaders are reluctant to make complex, long-term investments in expensive new wells, pipelines, and other infrastructure critical to increasing production and keeping American energy prices low if these projects will be delayed or overly burdened by new, expansive regulations or taxes.”

Marshall said Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) led the letter and cosigners include Sens. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), James Risch (R-Idaho), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), John Hoeven, (R-N.D.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), James Lankford (R-Okla.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.)

To read the full text of the letter sent to President Biden, click HERE.

