Advertisement

Quail and pheasant season set to open Saturday in midst of continued ammo shortage

Shotguns line the walls of The Gun Garage in Topeka
Shotguns line the walls of The Gun Garage in Topeka(WIBW)
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Quail and pheasant regular hunting season begins Saturday and lasts through the month of January, but outdoor enthusiasts may be short on one item.

“6 shot or 5 shot, we get it in and it’s gone immediately,” says Floyd McMillin, co-owner of The Gun Garage in Topeka. “A lot of people have been buying the 7′s and 8′s which have been a little bit more available and it’s not quite what you need to go hunting, but that’s all you have a choice for and so its been horrible.”

The shortage goes back to the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and it’s more than just shotgun shells in short supply.

“Hunting ammo, rifle, deer season is the same way. It’s all short too. 30/30, 270, 243, are all hard rounds to get too,” said McMillin.

McMillin also believes that the shortage spawns from ammo manufacturers not being able to keep a sustainable amount of product on hand.

“Some of the companies I know they will have primer or they’ll have powder or they’ll have this but they won’t have the casing or etc. and it’s just been a struggle to run for five or days in a row.”

In the case of finding ammo this quail and pheasant season, the early bird gets the worm.

“People should have started back in the Summer! That’s what they should’ve done.”

McMillin says he has a couple boxes of the south after shells arriving next week after the opening weekend, but those boxes will go fast.

It’s also unknown how long the shortage will continue.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jovanna Davis, 25, Desiree Dunford, 27, and Valisa Allen, 25, were arrested in Jackson County...
Three Texas women accused of robbing Holton Walmart; 22 iPhones recovered
Tania Lila Rogers is booked into the Jackson Co. Jail after deputies found meth in her car on...
Topeka woman arrested for meth after she locks herself out of her car
The Jackson County Sheriff Department reports a Texas man is in custody after leading police on...
Texas man leads authorities on high-speed chase through two counties
One flown to Topeka hospital following vehicle-pedestrian accident on K-State campus
An 18-year-old man was taken to a local hospital after a pickup truck collided with the bicycle...
Man, 18, injured in truck-bicycle collision south of Topeka

Latest News

FILE
Sen. Marshall gives President Biden suggestions to help keep homes heated at reasonable prices
Jacob Lehmkuhl
Wichita man in Geary Co. custody following Wednesday night chase along I-70
1st Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers returned to Fort Riley
1st Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers returned to Fort Riley
1st Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers returned to Fort Riley