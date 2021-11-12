Quail and pheasant season set to open Saturday in midst of continued ammo shortage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Quail and pheasant regular hunting season begins Saturday and lasts through the month of January, but outdoor enthusiasts may be short on one item.

“6 shot or 5 shot, we get it in and it’s gone immediately,” says Floyd McMillin, co-owner of The Gun Garage in Topeka. “A lot of people have been buying the 7′s and 8′s which have been a little bit more available and it’s not quite what you need to go hunting, but that’s all you have a choice for and so its been horrible.”

The shortage goes back to the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and it’s more than just shotgun shells in short supply.

“Hunting ammo, rifle, deer season is the same way. It’s all short too. 30/30, 270, 243, are all hard rounds to get too,” said McMillin.

McMillin also believes that the shortage spawns from ammo manufacturers not being able to keep a sustainable amount of product on hand.

“Some of the companies I know they will have primer or they’ll have powder or they’ll have this but they won’t have the casing or etc. and it’s just been a struggle to run for five or days in a row.”

In the case of finding ammo this quail and pheasant season, the early bird gets the worm.

“People should have started back in the Summer! That’s what they should’ve done.”

McMillin says he has a couple boxes of the south after shells arriving next week after the opening weekend, but those boxes will go fast.

It’s also unknown how long the shortage will continue.

