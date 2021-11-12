Military couple attends daughter’s Veterans Day program at McEachron Elementary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - McEachron Elementary students wanted to show their appreciation to veterans so they invited them to experience some of their patriotic performances.

In honor of Veterans Day, students performed patriotic songs, read letters, and heard directly from veterans who have served themselves.

“I don’t think they know how important it is until they do it and I saw a few of those hearts turn today as they were singing and seeing the specialty of Veterans Day,” said Principal, Vic McWilliams.

As Veterans themselves, watching their first grade daughter meant even more to Avery Frantzen and Sarah Cowell.

“Its exceptional to see the amount of time, effort and energy that not only the students put into this but the faculty as well, said Frantzen. It brings me an incredible amount of pride to see what they have done for us.”

Avery has been deployed twice and soon his wife Sarah will be as well, which temporarily separates their family; but he says it’s a sacrifice their all willing to make for their country.

“This will be my first time being at the other side of the fence, it’s a stressful time and it’s not going to be easy but that’s the nature of the beast,” he said. What we do for our country and ultimately for the people that live in it, so it’s something we’re going to tackle it’s not going to be easy but we’ll do it.”

