MHK-area Veterans honored with a parade, commemoration ceremony

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-area veterans were honored with a parade and commemoration ceremony Thursday morning.

Veterans, community members and students took part in the parade led by Fort Riley’s Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard.

“The Veterans are very important…to have your brothers with you, but the most important thing are the kids that were out here today, and the young people that were out here today and those others that supported our veterans.” Flint Hills Veterans Coalition president, Chuck Sexton says.

Community members were then invited inside Peace Memorial Auditorium to honor the 30th anniversary of Desert Storm.

“We’re celebrating the veterans of Desert Storm this year and kind of thanking them for what they did for our country.” Flint Hills Veterans Coalition publicist, Melody Sexton says.

Local students participated in poster and essay contests to honor veterans and their service to the country, and winners were presented to the crowd...

“It makes you realize what a great nation we are in and more importantly, what a great community we’re in here in the lovely flint hills.” Chuck Sexton says.

Manhattan’s Veterans Day parade is the state’s largest celebration of military service.

