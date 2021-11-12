Advertisement

MHK-area Veterans honored with a parade, commemoration ceremony

By Becky Goff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-area veterans were honored with a parade and commemoration ceremony Thursday morning.

Veterans, community members and students took part in the parade led by Fort Riley’s Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard.

“The Veterans are very important…to have your brothers with you, but the most important thing are the kids that were out here today, and the young people that were out here today and those others that supported our veterans.” Flint Hills Veterans Coalition president, Chuck Sexton says.

Community members were then invited inside Peace Memorial Auditorium to honor the 30th anniversary of Desert Storm.

“We’re celebrating the veterans of Desert Storm this year and kind of thanking them for what they did for our country.” Flint Hills Veterans Coalition publicist, Melody Sexton says.

Local students participated in poster and essay contests to honor veterans and their service to the country, and winners were presented to the crowd...

“It makes you realize what a great nation we are in and more importantly, what a great community we’re in here in the lovely flint hills.” Chuck Sexton says.

Manhattan’s Veterans Day parade is the state’s largest celebration of military service.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tania Lila Rogers is booked into the Jackson Co. Jail after deputies found meth in her car on...
Topeka woman arrested for meth after she locks herself out of her car
Police cruisers were parked out front of a home in the 2400 block of SW 10th Ave. Tuesday...
TPD investigating death of toddler
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
A Wellsville woman suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle collision Tuesday morning in...
Woman seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash in Douglas County

Latest News

Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Marines --supporters say a hero is a hero, no matter...
A Veteran is thankful to see the community honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice
Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Marines --supporters say a hero is a hero, no matter...
Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Marines --supporters say a hero is a hero, no matter the bra
MHK-area Veterans honored with a parade, commemoration ceremony
13 News at Six