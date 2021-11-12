Manhattan grocery store evacuated after small fire

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Fire Crews are investigating the cause of a small fire inside an east side grocery store.

According to the Manhattan Fire Dept., crews were called to the Dillon’s at 130 Sarber Ln., which is near US-24 Highway Friday morning.

When they arrived, a small fire was found inside.

Deputy Chief Ryan Almes said firefighters had trouble accessing the fire.

The building was evacuated.

This is a developing story, check back for more details as they become available.

