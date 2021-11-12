Advertisement

Manhattan grocery store evacuated after small fire

Manhattan Fire Dept. crews responded to the Dillon's grocery store on Sarber Ln. Friday morning...
Manhattan Fire Dept. crews responded to the Dillon's grocery store on Sarber Ln. Friday morning after a small fire broke out inside.(Submitted/Tom Karr)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Fire Crews are investigating the cause of a small fire inside an east side grocery store.

According to the Manhattan Fire Dept., crews were called to the Dillon’s at 130 Sarber Ln., which is near US-24 Highway Friday morning.

When they arrived, a small fire was found inside.

Deputy Chief Ryan Almes said firefighters had trouble accessing the fire.

The building was evacuated.

This is a developing story, check back for more details as they become available.

