KDWP attempts to identify Kansan who committed deer violation, $500 reward offered

The KDWP needs help identifying this person for this violation caught on camera on Nov. 9, 2021.
The KDWP needs help identifying this person for this violation caught on camera on Nov. 9, 2021.(KDWP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PHILLIPS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The KDWP is attempting to identify the person who committed a violation in Phillips Co. and a $500 reward has been offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says the Phillips Co. Game Warden needs help to gather any information about a violation that happened just after 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, near the intersection of W 1400 Rd. and Quail Rd., south of the city of Prairie View.

KDWP said a trail camera caught the violation as it happened.

KDWP said the Kansas Bowhunters Association is even offering a reward of up to $500 for information that leads to the arrest of this person.

Kansas Bowhunters Association offer a $500 award for information that leads to the arrest of the person who committed the violation on Nov. 9, 2021.(KDWP)

If anyone has any information about this violation including the suspect’s identity, they should contact Game Warden Andrews at 785-342-7311.

