JCPD searching for man who fled Thur. traffic stop

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Police Dept. is asking for the public’s help locating a man who fled from a traffic stop.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, James Tyshawn Carwell III “evaded law enforcement” after being pulled over Thursday.

Officials say Carwell has multiple active arrest warrants.

He was last seen in a yellow hoodie and blue basketball shorts.

Anyone with information on Carwell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Junction City Police Dept. at (785) 762-5912 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 762-8477.

The post did not say where or when the traffic stop occurred.

