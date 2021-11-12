Advertisement

JCPD searching for man who fled Thur. traffic stop

Junction City Police say James Carwell III fled from a traffic stop on Thursday.
Junction City Police say James Carwell III fled from a traffic stop on Thursday.(Junction City Police Dept.)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Police Dept. is asking for the public’s help locating a man who fled from a traffic stop.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, James Tyshawn Carwell III “evaded law enforcement” after being pulled over Thursday.

Officials say Carwell has multiple active arrest warrants.

He was last seen in a yellow hoodie and blue basketball shorts.

Anyone with information on Carwell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Junction City Police Dept. at (785) 762-5912 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 762-8477.

The post did not say where or when the traffic stop occurred.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tania Lila Rogers is booked into the Jackson Co. Jail after deputies found meth in her car on...
Topeka woman arrested for meth after she locks herself out of her car
An 18-year-old man was taken to a local hospital after a pickup truck collided with the bicycle...
Man, 18, injured in truck-bicycle collision south of Topeka
One flown to Topeka hospital following vehicle-pedestrian accident on K-State campus
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Jose Ellen Masquat is booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on Nov. 6, 2021, after deputies find...
Mayetta woman jailed after K9 alerts deputies to meth in her car

Latest News

Washburn Rural Marching Band perform for veterans at Topeka VA
Washburn Rural Marching Band perform for veterans at Topeka VA
Jovanna Davis, 25, Desiree Dunford, 27, and Valisa Allen, 25, were arrested in Jackson County...
Three Texas women accused of robbing Holton Walmart; 22 iPhones recovered
The Jackson County Sheriff Department reports a Texas man is in custody after leading police on...
Texas man leads authorities on high-speed chase through two counties
Charlee, 3, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes this past March.
“Everything has changed:” Family raises awareness through daughter’s diagnosis with Type 1 diabetes