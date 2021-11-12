Friday forecast: Feeling like winter today, bundle up

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Strong winds and cold temperatures will be the primary concern for today which will lead to a hard freeze tonight. A slow warm-up will occur this weekend with a big warm up early next week.

The big uncertainties for the next several days will be cloud cover. This will have an effect on temperatures both during the day and at night. The 8 day reflects more on the fact clouds will keep temperatures cooler during the day than if we had more sun.

Precipitation wise: There is a low chance for drizzle across northeast Kansas and even flurries near the Nebraska border however because most spots will stay dry will keep it out of the forecast. IF flurries do manage to develop or even a brief light snow shower, the fact the winds are strong, this would lead to reduced visibility and dangerous travel conditions.

The other precipitation chances are Saturday night with a cold front pushing through. This was added to the 8 day but know this is not expected to be heavy. If rain actually does push through it’ll be less than 0.10″. Another cold front Tuesday night may bring one more chance of rain but will keep the forecast officially dry for now.

Normal High: 57/Normal Low: 34 (WIBW)

Today: Other than some sun early this morning it’ll be mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds NW 20-30, gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chills in the upper 20s-low 30s.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 20s. Winds NW/W 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Depending on cloud cover, highs may be close to 60° in north-central KS. Winds W/S 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Next week continues the warming trend with highs Monday and Tuesday in the upper 50s to low 70s with Tuesday the warmer day. A cold front does push through Wednesday but how cold Wednesday and Thursday will be remains uncertain. Long range models have more agreement on Friday temperatures before more disagreement on temperatures for NEXT weekend.

Taking Action:

Today and tonight will be our coldest of the season: Wind chills as warm as the mid 30s this afternoon and as cold as the upper teens by tomorrow morning. While precipitation is low and most spots will be dry, don’t be surprised by sprinkles or drizzle today and even a low chance for a brief snow shower near the Nebraska border. No accumulation is expected but low visibility from the strong winds are possible. There is another rain chance Saturday night. Any rain that develops will remain at 0.10″ or less.

