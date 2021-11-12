“Everything has changed:” Family raises awareness through daughter’s diagnosis with Type 1 diabetes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three-year-old Charlee Puckett is all smiles flying out the door to spend time with her birds.

To look at her, one might not suspect her little body is fighting a big battle.

Her mom Sue says the change came on in late winter.

“She started drinking a lot more and urinating a lot more,” Sue said. “I had that tickle in my brain that something was going on.”

Sue is a nurse at Stormont Vail. Her training raised her suspicions, so she grabbed a glucometer she had from her own bout with gestational diabetes when she was expecting Charlee’s older sister.

“I checked her blood sugar and it was 281, and I knew what was going on,” she said.

Normal range is 70 to 100. Sue and her husband rushed Charlee to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

“Type 1 diabetes is an auto immune disease,” Sue explained. “Something triggered her immune system, and her immune system got confused and instead of attacking what triggered it, it attacked the beta cells in her pancreas, and she quit producing insulin.”

More than 34 million Americans have diabetes. Most of those are Type 2, which develops later in life, and is often linked to lifestyle factors. A much smaller number - 1.6 million people - have Type 1 diabetes.

Charlee spent six days in the hospital, clearing her body of the acids it was producing to try to make up for the lack of insulin. That was early March. They’ve been piecing the puzzle ever since, of how much insulin she needs to keep her body in balance.

“Everything has changed for her,” Sue said. “We have locks on the cabinet because she can’t free graze. Everything that goes into her body, we have to guess and dose how much insulin she will need - and it’s not a set formula of, ‘She will eat this and she’ll get this amount.’ It’s how active is she? Is she coming down with a cold? How much insulin does she already have on board? Is the wind blowing from the north or the south?”

Charlee has an alert bracelet, and wears an insulin pump and a cell phone that acts as a continuous glucose monitor. It’s linked to both Sue and her husband’s phones and watches to let them know when Charlee needs adjustments.

But all the alarms don’t take away the sleepless nights.

“You overestimate and give her too much insulin and her blood sugar drops in the middle of the night, she could go into a coma and die,” Sue said. “As a parent, it’s hard to sleep soundly when you know that’s a possibility for your kid.”

Despite the challenges, Sue says Charlee is blessed with a big brother and sister changing their own habits to keep her safe, and a care team at the Cotton O’Neil Diabetes Center guiding them through every step.

“The bright side for us, fortunately, is that she was so young with her diagnosis, so life for her, she won’t remember much of before. This will be life for her,” she said.”

While it sent Charlee in a new direction, her family is looking for a bright future ahead.

“There’s so many things that I hope for her,” Sue said.

The family hopes sharing their story helps other families spot the warning signs of diabetes - like increased eating or drinking, or unexplained weight loss - as well as signs a friend or colleague may be having a blood sugar emergency (hypoglycemia). The Centers for Disease Control has information about low blood sugar signs and symptoms on its web site. They also have additional information about both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes at cdc.gov/diabetes.

The American Diabetes Association offers information and resources, including a test to judge your diabetes risk, at diabetes.org.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.