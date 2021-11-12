Emporia State soccer advances to first-ever MIAA Championship

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (WIBW) - Emporia State soccer will play for an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament for the first time ever Sunday.

The #17 Hornets picked up a 2-0 win over Northwest Missouri in the MIAA semifinals Friday to advance to the championship match.

“It’s great,” head coach Bryan Sailer said. “It’s like you get over the hump, you know? We’ve had some really good teams, but we haven’t gotten over the hump. But we’re not satisfied just getting there. At the end of the day, they want something to show for their work, and I think winning it would be the ultimate prize.”

Mackenzie Dimarco, the league’s leading scorer, and Gaby Crowell both scored goals in the semifinal win.

“It’s a big win,” Dimarco said. “We struggled coming out in the second half possessing the ball, but we picked it back up and we were able to control the field and pull off that win.”

Emporia State will play in the MIAA Tournament Championship match 1:00 p.m. Sunday against either Central Missouri or Central Oklahoma.

“We can compete with anybody,” Sailer said. “It’s gonna depend on, do we finish our chances? We’ve got to lock them down defensively like we did today. We did a great job of challenging shots. They didn’t get to Jillian (Patton) much, and when they did, she was able to make saves. So regardless of who we play, they’re going to be a good team and they both have a history of winning this thing.”

Final score @ESU_WoSoccer advances to MIAA Championship game with 2-0 win over @bearcatsports #StingersUp — ESU Athletics (@ESUSports) November 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.