Carbondale Police attempt to identify person of interest in ongoing investigation

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Carbondale Police need help to identify this person of interest in an ongoing investigation.

On Friday, Nov. 12, the Carbondale Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers need to speak with the person in these photos as they are a person of interest in an ongoing case and are hoping the public can help identify them.

While the CPD said it understands the photo quality may not be the best, they are still hoping someone may be able to identify the person based on the clothing or purse.

If anyone knows who this person is, they should contact CPD at 785-836-7377 immediately.

