After running from Nebraska theft, one in custody in Brown Co.

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - After he ran from Dawson, Nebraska, following an alleged theft, one man is behind bars in Brown Co.

On Nov. 6, the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to the area of 315 and Antelope Rd. to find suspects who had allegedly been involved in a theft in Richardson Co., Neb.

The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect vehicle had driven off the road various times, driving through unharvested fields. It said a resident witnessed the theft in Dawson, Neb., and followed the suspect vehicle to the area of Antelope Rd. where the vehicle had become disabled.

The resident told law enforcement when the vehicle had become disabled, two people ran, and had been able to identify one of the suspects as Austin Archer.

Archer was found nearby after an investigation and was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction, battery of a law enforcement officer, failure to report an accident, criminal damage to property and driving while suspended.

This is an ongoing investigation.

