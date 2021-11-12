After deputy smells marijuana coming from car, more drugs found, driver arrested

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hiawatha man is behind bars after a deputy noticed the smell of burnt marijuana coming from his car and then found other drugs.

On Thursday, Nov. 11, the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says a deputy noticed a car had been illegally parked in the City of Hiawatha.

Upon further investigation, the deputy said the vehicle had been running with no lights. When he went to speak with the driver, Brent Rezabek Jr., 37, of Hiawatha, the deputy immediately smelled burnt marijuana wafting from inside the vehicle.

After more discussion, the Sheriff’s Office said Rezabek was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.