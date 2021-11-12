Advertisement

After deputy smells marijuana coming from car, more drugs found, driver arrested

Brent Rezabek Jr., 37, of Hiawatha is arrested after deputies smell weed coming from his car...
Brent Rezabek Jr., 37, of Hiawatha is arrested after deputies smell weed coming from his car and then find more drugs on Nov. 11, 2021.(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hiawatha man is behind bars after a deputy noticed the smell of burnt marijuana coming from his car and then found other drugs.

On Thursday, Nov. 11, the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says a deputy noticed a car had been illegally parked in the City of Hiawatha.

Upon further investigation, the deputy said the vehicle had been running with no lights. When he went to speak with the driver, Brent Rezabek Jr., 37, of Hiawatha, the deputy immediately smelled burnt marijuana wafting from inside the vehicle.

After more discussion, the Sheriff’s Office said Rezabek was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jovanna Davis, 25, Desiree Dunford, 27, and Valisa Allen, 25, were arrested in Jackson County...
Three Texas women accused of robbing Holton Walmart; 22 iPhones recovered
Tania Lila Rogers is booked into the Jackson Co. Jail after deputies found meth in her car on...
Topeka woman arrested for meth after she locks herself out of her car
The Jackson County Sheriff Department reports a Texas man is in custody after leading police on...
Texas man leads authorities on high-speed chase through two counties
One flown to Topeka hospital following vehicle-pedestrian accident on K-State campus
An 18-year-old man was taken to a local hospital after a pickup truck collided with the bicycle...
Man, 18, injured in truck-bicycle collision south of Topeka

Latest News

Austin Archer is arrested after he allegedly committed theft in a small Nebraska town on Nov....
After running from Nebraska theft, one in custody in Brown Co.
$22 million heading to Kansas to support crime victims
Mayo Staley, 39, of Wichita, is arrested in Brown Co. after deputies find multiple warrants...
Wichita man arrested after Brown Co. deputies find multiple warrants attached to his name
FILE
2021 Northeast Kansas Holiday Drives and Events