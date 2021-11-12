Advertisement

59-year-old man dies after 2-vehicle accident in rural Lyon Co.

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 59-year-old has been pronounced dead after a 2-vehicle accident in rural Lyon Co. on Friday afternoon.

The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 12:20 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, the Hartford Fire Department, Lyon Co.-Emporia Ambulance, Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office and Reading Fire Department all responded to a 2-vehicle accident at the intersection of Road 30 and Road R.

The Sheriff’s Office said Jay Turner, 59, of Madison, was driving a 1990 Ford Econoline Van. He was headed southbound on Road R and failed to stop at the marked stop sign. Turner’s van hit a Ford F350 pickup headed eastbound through the intersection. The van flipped over in the roadway.

Turner was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time fo the accident.

The Sheriff’s Office said Justin Sage, 62, of Madison, was the driver of the truck and he was wearing a seatbelt. He was taken to Newman Regional Hospital by private vehicle for his injuries.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jovanna Davis, 25, Desiree Dunford, 27, and Valisa Allen, 25, were arrested in Jackson County...
Three Texas women accused of robbing Holton Walmart; 22 iPhones recovered
Tania Lila Rogers is booked into the Jackson Co. Jail after deputies found meth in her car on...
Topeka woman arrested for meth after she locks herself out of her car
The Jackson County Sheriff Department reports a Texas man is in custody after leading police on...
Texas man leads authorities on high-speed chase through two counties
One flown to Topeka hospital following vehicle-pedestrian accident on K-State campus
An 18-year-old man was taken to a local hospital after a pickup truck collided with the bicycle...
Man, 18, injured in truck-bicycle collision south of Topeka

Latest News

James Boatwright, 22 (left) and Davontra Alston, 26 (right) were arrested Wednesday night after...
Three charged for May 2020 shooting death all convicted of First Degree Murder
Live at Five
Hayden Cook
St. George man arrested after additional investigation into 2018 crash that killed one
The KDWP needs help identifying this person for this violation caught on camera on Nov. 9, 2021.
KDWP attempts to identify Kansan who committed deer violation, $500 reward offered
KDWP Attempt to Identify