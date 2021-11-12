59-year-old man dies after 2-vehicle accident in rural Lyon Co.

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 59-year-old has been pronounced dead after a 2-vehicle accident in rural Lyon Co. on Friday afternoon.

The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 12:20 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, the Hartford Fire Department, Lyon Co.-Emporia Ambulance, Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office and Reading Fire Department all responded to a 2-vehicle accident at the intersection of Road 30 and Road R.

The Sheriff’s Office said Jay Turner, 59, of Madison, was driving a 1990 Ford Econoline Van. He was headed southbound on Road R and failed to stop at the marked stop sign. Turner’s van hit a Ford F350 pickup headed eastbound through the intersection. The van flipped over in the roadway.

Turner was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time fo the accident.

The Sheriff’s Office said Justin Sage, 62, of Madison, was the driver of the truck and he was wearing a seatbelt. He was taken to Newman Regional Hospital by private vehicle for his injuries.

