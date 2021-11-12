Advertisement

$22 million heading to Kansas to support crime victims

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over $22 million is heading to Kansas organizations helping crime victims.

Nearly 80 groups are receiving grants through the Federal Victims of Crime Act. Those groups include sexual assault centers, domestic violence programs, mental health services and community and faith-based organizations.

"I know these organizations will continue to provide essential care for the Kansans who rely on these services," Gov. Laura Kelly said. "My administration will continue leveraging every resource and seeking opportunities to prioritize and support crime victims."

CASA projects in Geary and Riley Co. are among those getting funding, along with several Shawnee Co. organizations. The Kansas State University, Riley Co., and Topeka Police Departments are on the list as well.

