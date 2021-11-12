Advertisement

1st Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers returned to Fort Riley

By Becky Goff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 100 Soldiers returned to Fort Riley this afternoon, after being gone for nearly nine months.

Soldiers from the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade returned following rotation as part of the Atlantic Resolve in Europe.

The Brigade assisted with training alongside partners from NATO to demonstrate the US’s commitment to peace and stability in the region.

The majority were stationed in Germany, and provided support to Big Red One Soldiers in Latvia, Romania and Poland before returning home.

“It feels amazing to be back in the States, I know everyone is excited to spend time with their family and get a reset and get amped back up for 20-22.” 1st Infantry Division, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, Capt. Erin Jollota says.

The remaining 1st Combat Aviation Brigade troops are scheduled to return over the next few weeks.

