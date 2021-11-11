Woman seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash Wednesday near Tecumseh

TECUMSEH, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was taken to a local hospital after she was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon near Tecumseh in eastern Shawnee County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of US-40 highway and Tecumseh Road.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Freightliner semi-trailer that was eastbound on US-40 wa stopped behind a vehicle that was turning north on to Tecumseh Road.

A 1995 Jeep Wrangler that was eastbound on US-40 rear-ended the semi.

A 2016 Kia Sportage then rear-ended the Jeep.

There was no indication that the car that was turning onto S.E. Tecumseh Road was struck by any of the other vehicles.

The patrol said the driver of the Jeep, Michelle L. Finnegan, 52, of Tecumseh, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Finnegan was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Kia, Tiffany A. Jones, 32, of Lawrence, was reported to have minor injuries. Jones refused ambulance transportation to the hospital, but the patrol reported she possibly would seek treatment at a later time. The patrol said Jones was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Patrick J. Kagau, 61, of Dallas, Tenn., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Kagau wa wearing a seat belt.

All three drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

