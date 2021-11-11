Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Caleb

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We go “old school” with our Wednesday’s Child this week. Lori Hutchinson spent some time with 11-year-old Caleb as he gamed at the Pennant. As he plays some games from the past, we look to the future and his hopes for adoption.

If you’d like more information on Caleb, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cruisers were parked out front of a home in the 2400 block of SW 10th Ave. Tuesday...
TPD investigating death of toddler
Martin Sommers, 28, was arrested Monday night on several charges.
Topeka Police catch burglary suspect still inside credit union
From left to right, Russell Klumpp, Rance Quinn, Sonia Russell, Bryan Wheeles. On Tuesday, the...
City of Topeka narrows down final four candidates for Police Chief
Storms end this evening, then dry and cooler
Rain ends later this evening, then cooler
Joseph Heidesch
Kansas City high school choir director faces six felonies after unconsensually recording naked minors

Latest News

Wednesday's Child - Caleb
Wednesday's Child - Caleb
JCHS AJROTC wins at Raider National Competition
Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla speaking at her last State of the Community Conference.
City, County leaders discuss the capital city’s progress at State of the Community conference
Saint Marys electricity outage
Saint Marys schedules power outage for Friday morning