Wednesday’s Child - Caleb

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We go “old school” with our Wednesday’s Child this week. Lori Hutchinson spent some time with 11-year-old Caleb as he gamed at the Pennant. As he plays some games from the past, we look to the future and his hopes for adoption.

If you’d like more information on Caleb, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.