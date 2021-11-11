Washburn Rural Marching Band perform for veterans at Topeka VA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Rural High School Marching Band brought smiles to veterans’ faces Thursday morning at the Topeka VA Medical Center.

The students took a break from class to salute America’s veterans. The band performed Taps and songs from each branch of the U.S. military as they marched around the VA’s campus.

“It just really is heartwarming for us because we know we’re making a difference in the community and even though I personally don’t know a lot of veterans, I know that I’m still inspiring people on Veteran’s Day,” said senior marching band member, Kylie Miller.

Washburn Rural High School Band Director, Luke Chaffee, said performances like this teach the students important life lessons.

“I hope this instills in them pride, thankfulness, an appreciation for sacrifice that they can’t even fathom, and I hope they never have to understand that kind of sacrifice, but I sure hope they develop an appreciation and they see how grateful those men and women are,” he said.

The band also performed at Topeka’s Hy-Vee and then visited 13 NEWS for a special performance.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.