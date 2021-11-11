Veterans Day observances take place Thursday in Topeka area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Under a brilliant blue sky, Veterans Day observances were held Thursday across Topeka and northeast Kansas.

One of the first observances took place at 7 a.m. on the east side of Topeka High School, in the 900 block of S.W. Polk.

A giant American flag rippled in the wind as it flew majestically from the “Old Ironsides” spar from the U.S.S. Constitution that was presented to Topeka High School in 1931.

At 8:15 a.m., the U.S. Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, from Topeka High, took part in an outdoor ceremony at the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas office at S.W. 12th and Topeka Boulevard.

Blue Cross officials said the Topeka office has more than 60 veterans. Thursday morning’s Veterans Day ceremony was the first time the Topeka Blue Cross office held the event, which was attended by around 100 employees..

Meanwhile, starting around 9 a.m. Thursday, members of the American Legion placed flags along the north side of the Lake Shawnee Dam.

The flags, which were placed along the Lake Shawnee walking trail at the top of the dam, were visible to passersby below on S.E. 29th Street, between West Edge Road and Croco Road.

Other Veterans Day ceremonies were scheduled by local schools and organizations throughout the day on Thursday.

