Two quakes shake North Central Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following a series of quakes that rocked the town of Gypsum this week, the U.S. Geological Service says two new quakes have been recorded in North Central Kansas.

The first quake recorded on Wednesday, Nov. 10, was pinpointed near Cawker City with a magnitude of 2.8. The epicenter of the earthquake was pinpointed about 9 kilometers north, northwest of Cawker City around 11:54 p.m.

The second was recorded as a 2.6 magnitude quake that hit near the city of Downs. The epicenter was pinpointed about 14 kilometers north of the town around 12:13 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11.

To see a list of the most recent earthquakes recorded by the USGS, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.