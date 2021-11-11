Advertisement

Two quakes shake North Central Kansas

FILE
FILE((Source: Pixabay))
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following a series of quakes that rocked the town of Gypsum this week, the U.S. Geological Service says two new quakes have been recorded in North Central Kansas.

The first quake recorded on Wednesday, Nov. 10, was pinpointed near Cawker City with a magnitude of 2.8. The epicenter of the earthquake was pinpointed about 9 kilometers north, northwest of Cawker City around 11:54 p.m.

The second was recorded as a 2.6 magnitude quake that hit near the city of Downs. The epicenter was pinpointed about 14 kilometers north of the town around 12:13 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11.

To see a list of the most recent earthquakes recorded by the USGS, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cruisers were parked out front of a home in the 2400 block of SW 10th Ave. Tuesday...
TPD investigating death of toddler
A Wellsville woman suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle collision Tuesday morning in...
Woman seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash in Douglas County
Tania Lila Rogers is booked into the Jackson Co. Jail after deputies found meth in her car on...
Topeka woman arrested for meth after she locks herself out of her car
FILE - Employees at a federal prison hit the picket lines, Monday, over vaccine mandates and...
Kansas businesses warn legislators discussed COVID-19 mandate bills could backfire

Latest News

K-State police reopen area near Engineering Complex following accident
Crews fight a fire on NE Fairchild St. on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2021.
Several cats die in North Topeka fire Wednesday
Kansas State Treasurer aims to reunite veterans with military awards, medals
Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Indicator report.
Shawnee Co. sees two-point increase on latest COVID community report