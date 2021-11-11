Topeka woman arrested for meth after she locks herself out of her car

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a Topeka woman locked herself out of her car west of Mayetta and a deputy was called to help her, she was arrested for possession of meth.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says a Topeka woman has been jailed after an encounter on Saturday morning, Nov. 6, 2021, just west of Mayetta.

The Sheriff’s Office said a deputy stopped to help a driver who had been locked out of her 2008 Ford Fusion. However, when the deputies helped her get into her car, they found illegal drugs in the vehicle.

The driver and owner of the vehicle, Tania Lila Rogers, 46, of Topeka, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

