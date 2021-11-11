Topeka Presbyterian Manor nationally recognized for excellence in nursing, short-term rehabilitation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Presbyterian Manor has been recognized nationally for its excellence in nursing and short-term rehabilitation.

Topeka Presbyterian Manor says the U.S. News and World Report Best Nursing Homes 2020 list has recognized it for its high-performing skilled nursing community for those in long-term care and short-term rehabilitation. The list was published on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Presbyterian Manor said U.S. News and World Report analyzes data each year from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and other sources to find which short-term rehabilitation centers and skilled nursing communities perform the best and designates them as such in its publication.

The nursing community said the 2021 rating includes new requirements for a community to earn a high-performing rating, most notably that CMS data published by Oct. 14 is required to show the location as having a COVID-19 staff vaccination rate of at least 75%. As a result, it said only 13% of skilled nursing and short-term rehabilitation centers earned even a single Best Nursing Homes badge.

Topeka Presbyterian Manor said it can serve up to 68 residents in the health center, where it offers both long-term and short-term rehabilitation. It said the campus offers independent living and assisted living as well as other health care services.

Presbyterian Manor said CMS assigns one to five stars to each community for how well it performs in health inspections, nurse staffing and level of quality care. Over the past three years, it said U.S. News has changed its focus from the star ratings to specific quality measures included in the data to decide which centers meet the high-performing standard.

According to Presbyterian Manor, the 10 quality measures used to decide high-performing centers focus on staffing, outcomes, resident complaints and processes of care. It said some measures used by U.S. News are not included in the CMS data to decide 5-star ratings.

In 2018, Presbyterian Manor said U.S. News added the Short-Term Rehabilitation rating which evaluates care delivered to patients after a hospitalization for surgery, heart attack, stroke, injury or similar condition.

In 2019, the community said U.S. News added a Long-Term Care rating to evaluate dare delivered to residents no longer able to live independently and who need help with daily activities like eating, getting in and out of bed or a wheelchair, using stairs, getting dressed and administering needed medical care.

In order to be included in the Best Nursing Homes list, Presbyterian Manor said a skilled nursing center had to get the high-performing designation in either the short-term rehabilitation or long-term care categories.

In addition to Topeka Presbyterian Manor, it said three other Presbyterian Manor of Mid-America communities were recognized for long-term care: Aberdeen Village in Olathe and Lawrence and Manor of the Plains in Dodge City. It said Manor of the Plains was also recognized for short-term rehabilitation.

“PMMA® employees continue to focus their efforts on delivering quality care every day,” said PMMA President and CEO Bruce Shogren. “Never have those efforts been put to the test more than during the past 18 months as they have worked tirelessly to protect resident health and safety in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The High Performing designation is a tremendous accomplishment and recognition of their good work.”

