Topeka police chief candidates meet public ahead of final selection

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The open house meet and greet allowed community members to get to know their next potential chief of police and find out what they will bring to the department.

The city’s final four candidates for Topeka police chief sat down with community members Wednesday for a public forum at the Cyrus K Holliday Building.

“I think this is a great turnout and I think it’s indicative of the community’s interest and involvement in this process,” said Interim Police Chief, Bryan Wheeles.

Those who attended had a lot of questions for the candidates.

“Everything from my background, my upbringing, to changes I would like to employ as chief,” said candidate, Russel Klumpp.

“The number one question has to be why Topeka, Kansas, said candidate, Sonia Russel. “Of course coming out of a major city it’s great experience, we have learned a lot, I have had some great mentors in Detroit, the Detroit Police Department has been great to me.”

The four candidates include two Topeka police officers, Interim Chief Bryan Wheeles and Major Russel Klumpp.

“I don’t have a lot of getting up to speed on the way we do things and on the way things work, said Wheeles. “I already have all of that knowledge so I can just move forward, there is not this long transition period.”

“We have an agency full of dedicated people, really good top-notch professional officers,” said Klumpp. “A lot of things that I’m looking at are things that would enhance what we can do, because we have the ability to do more and I have a vision for that.”

Sonia Russel from Detroit and Rance Quinn from Wyandotte County are looking to bring out-of-town experience to the capital city.

“I did some research as to some of the things that are going on in the department and I thought that with my skill set I could enhance some of the things they currently have going on in the department such as recruiting and diversity, such as community engagement, and of course crime strategies,” said Russel.

“Being Kansas Certified, I’m familiar with Kansas law already so the transition from one to another would be easier,” said Quinn. “It’s an organization about the same size, just a hair smaller than Kansas City, Kansas and so I’m familiar with an organization this size and how it would work.”

Candidates also went through interviews today.

From here, it’s up to the City Manager and Topeka City Council.

City Manager Brent Trout says the goal is to have a permanent chief in place by January.

