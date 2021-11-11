Thursday forecast: Seasonal but breezy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story to end the work week will be the strong winds and much colder temperatures. Cloud cover will also be a factor especially tomorrow through the weekend which will keep temperatures unseasonably cool.

After yesterday’s rain where a record 0.75″ fell in Topeka at Billard airport, dry conditions are expected officially for the next 8 days. Unofficially there is a slight chance of light rain that we’re monitoring Saturday night then again next Tuesday night into Wednesday. Due to inconsistencies in the models, am keeping it dry because any precipitation that does end up developing will likely remain less than 0.10″.

Normal High: 57/Normal Low: 35 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds W 10-20, gusts around 30 mph. There is an elevated fire danger threat in north-central KS due to the low humidity and lack of rainfall from yesterday.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Think most spots will be at or above freezing but even if any temperatures get below freezing, frost won’t develop due to the dry air and strong winds continuing. Winds W 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds. Highs in the low-mid 40s. Winds NW 15-25, gusts around 35 mph keeping wind chills in the upper 20s to mid 30s for most of the day.

Saturday will start the day in the 20s and wind chills possibly even down in the upper teens in a few spots. Winds will diminish Friday night closer to 10 mph so while patchy frost is possible, the winds and drier air may limit any frost but a freeze is likely. Through the day, clouds will increase again from another weak disturbance with highs in the upper 40s to around 50°. Winds should remain at 10 mph during the day.

Sunday will be warmer with gusts up to 20 mph with highs dependent on how much cloud cover there is. Upper 40s to mid 50s are expected.

A warming trend occurs early next work week but how warm it will be is where differences in the models exist. There also remains differences in the models on if and how cool the end of the week will be. Bottom line while most of the week will be dry, differences in the temperatures exist almost everyday next week.

Taking Action:

Today may end up being the last sunny day from sunrise to sunset until next work week. While some sun is possible especially in the morning hours of tomorrow and Saturday, clouds will increase for mainly cloudy skies in the afternoon. It’ll also be the warmest day until next week so yes while it will be breezy, it may not be a bad day to take a walk outside.

Friday through Saturday morning is looking to be the coldest portion of the cold stretch we’ll be in through Sunday with wind chills in the 30s for most of the day (20s if the wind chill is not in the 30s). Any football games you might be going to Friday night you will want plenty of layers. This remains true for the college games Saturday although it will be warmer relatively speaking.

A hard freeze is likely Saturday morning with mid 20s to low 30s.



Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.