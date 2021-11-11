Mock crash reinforces potential dangers of distracted driving

RANDOLPH, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of Blue Valley High School’s FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) club hosted a two-vehicle distracted driving crash demonstration for their school on Wednesday.

Five student actresses put on fake blood to look like injuries and were set-up as victims in two previously crashed cars, provided by Manhattan Wrecker, prior to the rest of the student body entering the parking lot.

“I hope that they take this seriously and that they actually get off their phones and they just drive safer.” Blue Valley High School sophomore, Kaiden Weeks says.

RCPD, Riley County EMS, and Riley County Fire responded first to the school’s parking lot, as they would during a real crash.

Manhattan Wrecker and Anderes-Pfeifey Funeral Home also responded reinforcing the potential outcome in a distracted driving crash.

“Well, it shows a huge example of how it could be in real life, if you don’t put your phone down, or not wearing your seatbelt, and it just kind of gives something to be scared of, to actually take precautions.” Blue Valley High School junior Alyssa Shelton says.

Following the demonstration, students moved inside for a short presentation including teachers talking about wrecks they have been in and explaining how safety belts and helmets helped to save their lives in those instances.

The Mock Crash was part of the FCCLA’s ‘Families Acting for Community Traffic Safety’(FACTS) program, which is a student-led peer education program intended to save lives through promoting save driving.

