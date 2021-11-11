Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office crowned Battle of the Badges champions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office and The Pad Restaurant have been crowned the 2021 Battle of the Badges champions.

The Topeka Police Department says it would like to congratulate the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office and The Pad Restaurant for their victory in the 2021 Battle of the Badges, which benefits Special Olympics Kansas.

In order to participate, Topekans were asked to eat at Skinny’s Sports Bar and Grill, Tortilla Jack’s Mexican Restaurant, Glory Days Pizza, Nothing Bundt Cakes or The Pad Restaurant to vote for either TPD, the Sheriff’s Office, the Topeka Fire Department or the Kansas Highway Patrol. All donations were made to Special Olympics Kansas.

Topekans can still help support Special Olympics Kansas through an online auction, which will be live through Dec. 12.

TPD said it also wanted to thank all of the first responders, local businesses and community members who made the event a continued success.

