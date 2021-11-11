Shawnee Co. sees two-point increase on latest COVID community report

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department reports the county has increased two points in its latest COVID-19 Community Indicator report.

The overall index score is now 12, keeping the county in the substantial zone.

292 new coronavirus cases were reported in Shawnee County from October 31st through November 6th. The prior week there were 240 cases.

The case investigation stress dropped 1% to 80%. This category measures the percentage of new cases contacted within 24 hours from the date of reporting.

Hospital stress index remains unchanged, but still in the high category.

You can find the full report here.

