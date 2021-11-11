Several cats die in North Topeka fire Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department said several cats died in a North Topeka fire Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at 310 NW Fairchild St. around 4 p.m. They found smoke and flames coming from the back of the house. TFD said no one was home at the time of the fire, but returned shortly after they heard about it from neighbors.

Fire crews said they did find several cats inside the home. Some were able to be saved, but TFD said several others died in the fire.

A preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire came back undetermined. The blaze did a total of $15,000 in damage.

No working smoke detectors were found in the home.

