Second loaded gun found at Kansas City area high school in a single week

For the second time in one week a loaded gun is found on the Raytown South High School campus...
For the second time in one week a loaded gun is found on the Raytown South High School campus on Nov. 10, 2021.(KCTV5)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAYTOWN, Mo. (WIBW) - For the second time in one week a loaded gun was found on the campus of a Kansas City area high school.

KCTV5 reports for the second time in a single week, a loaded gun was found at Raytown South High School.

A letter was sent to parents from Superintendant Allan Markley to inform them that on Wednesday morning, Nov. 10, campus security saw what they believed to be an attempted theft from a student’s car. When the administration went to search for the missing items, they found a loaded gun.

The letter did not state where the gun was found or whether the owner or theft suspect was identified and disciplined.

This is the second time a loaded gun has been found in the high school this week. The school went on lockdown for about 40 minutes on Monday, Nov. 8, after reports of a weapon on campus were made. A resulting search of a student found the loaded weapon.

The district said there were no known threats made in either incident. Both are being investigated by law enforcement.

“We encourage an environment where students, staff and families feel empowered to report anything that might be suspicious or out of the ordinary,” the superintendent’s letter from Wednesday states. “Prompt reporting is important to enabling us to be proactive in maintaining a safe school environment.”

