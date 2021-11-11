Advertisement

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Clay Center’s Lane Musselman

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Clay Center’s Lane Musselman.

Musselman is a three-sport athlete for the Tigers. He was a co-captain for the football team as a 1st-team all NCKL defensive back. He also plays basketball and competes in track, where he was a state qualifier in the 400.

Outside of athletics, Musselman was November’s student of the month and is a Kansas Honor Scholar, class officer, and a four-year academic letter winner.

He takes part in National Honor Society, gifted program, Scholars Bowl, FFA, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Washington Headliners, 4H club, and his church’s youth organization.

He gives back to the Clay Center community through numerous service activities in 4H, FFA, and CYO.

Musselman does all of this while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. Up next, he plans to play football at the next level and major in chemical engineering.

To nominate your Scholar-Athlete of the Week, click here.

