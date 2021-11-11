Advertisement

Salvy wins fourth Silver Slugger Award

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez reacts after he hit a grand slam against the Seattle...
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez reacts after he hit a grand slam against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)(Ted S. Warren | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Royals catcher Salvador Perez has won his fourth career Silver Slugger Award — the most of any player in franchise history.

That makes him just the second catcher in baseball history to win four Silver Slugger Awards and five Gold Glove Awards.

Salvy is the first Royals hitter in the award’s 42-year history to win in back-to-back seasons. Only four catchers in American League history have more.

Perez hit a league-best 121 RBIs this season and tied for first in home runs with 48. He also tied the Royals’ single-season HR record.

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Clay Center’s Lane Musselman
