Salvy wins fourth Silver Slugger Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Royals catcher Salvador Perez has won his fourth career Silver Slugger Award — the most of any player in franchise history.

That makes him just the second catcher in baseball history to win four Silver Slugger Awards and five Gold Glove Awards.

Salvy is the first Royals hitter in the award’s 42-year history to win in back-to-back seasons. Only four catchers in American League history have more.

Perez hit a league-best 121 RBIs this season and tied for first in home runs with 48. He also tied the Royals’ single-season HR record.

Slugging his way into history.



Congrats to Salvy on his franchise-record fourth Silver Slugger Award! pic.twitter.com/UosTD44VIb — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) November 11, 2021

