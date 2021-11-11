Petition for special session on COVID-19 mandates signed by every Republican Senator in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All 29 Republican Senators in the Sunflower State have signed a petition to hold a special session to discuss the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

On Thursday, Nov. 11, Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson says his office received signatures from all 29 Republican Senators to petition Democratic Governor Laura Kelly to call a special session to fight President Joe Biden’s Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Under the Kansas Constitution, Masterson said the governor is required to call a special session if petitioned by two-thirds of both legislative chambers, which means the Senate has surpassed the required number of signatures.

“Today, my office received signatures from all 29 Republican Senators, demonstrating solidarity against the Biden Administration’s unconstitutional overreach. We look forward to delivering the petition to the governor’s office in the morning,” said Masterson.

According to the petition, the special session would begin on Monday, Nov. 22.

On Friday, Nov. 12, Masterson said the Special Joint Committee on Government Overreach and the Impact of COVID-19 Mandates will consider two proposed bills in order to pass them in the special session.

Masterson said the first bill would prevent the mandates from exploiting a technicality in unemployment insurance laws to deny benefits to Kansans who left a job due to personal medical decisions or for sincerely held religious beliefs.

He said the second bill would further strengthen the Sunflower State’s law concerning religious and medical exemptions in order to ensure Kansans who see such exemptions are granted them.

“The right to worship God according to the dictates of conscience shall never be infringed - that’s a part of our Kansas Constitution. It’s also why we have laws prohibiting discrimination on the basis of religion, and that includes religious tests where one’s beliefs are scrutinized, either by the government or an employer,” Masterson said. “We’re not going to let the Biden Administration force businesses to play God or doctor and determine whether a religious or medical exemption is valid or not. We’re going to trust individual Kansans.”

