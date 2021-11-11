Pediatric health experts urge caution even with youth vaccines available

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Health and education officials hope schools continue COVID safety precautions.

Governor Laura Kelly’s Safer Classrooms Workgroup met virtually Wednesday and heard an update from Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson.

Watson told the group in certain areas of the state, schools remain one of the few places face masks are required and districts are growing uneasy.

According to data shown to the group, Kansas trails the national average of COVID vaccinations for the 12-17 year age group by seven percent and vaccines to children ages five to 11 are only newly available.

Workgroup members hope schools do not let down their guard.

“Schools are weary, they are tired of fighting the battle and I know that many schools were hoping or at least pediatricians were hoping to get our young kids vaccinated before we were doing away with masks in a school setting,” said Dr. Stephanie Kuhlmann, a pediatrician from Wichita.

