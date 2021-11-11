Advertisement

One of two Topekans accused in May homicide charged, bound over for trial

FILE - Jeremy Volle (left), 34, of Topeka and Brandon Croskey (right), 30, of Topeka were...
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of two Topeka men accused in the murder of Aaron Shepherd has been charged and bound over for trial.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says Jeremy Volle has been bound over for trial in Shawnee Co. District Court. Volle has been charged for the homicide of Aaron Shepherd in May.

On May 27, Kagay said Topeka police were called the 1100 block of SW 17th St. with reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Shepherd suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso and he was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The resulting investigation found reason to arrest Volle as well as a second suspect, Brandon Croskey.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the end of an all-day preliminary hearing, Kagay said the Court found probable cause that Volle committed all of the charged offenses, including the following:

  • Felony Murder
  • Murder in the First Degree, Premediated
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon by a convicted Felon

Kagay said Volle’s case has been set for a jury trial to begin on June 6, 2022.

Croskey has not yet had a preliminary hearing and his case remains set for a scheduling docket on Dec. 2, 2021.

Both defendants remain in custody with bonds set at $1 million each.

