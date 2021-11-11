Advertisement

Missouri resident wakes in the middle of home invasion, shoots burglar

FILE
FILE(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SEDALIA, Mo. (WIBW) - A Missouri resident who awoke in the middle of a home invasion shot the person responsible before they ran from the scene.

KCTV5 reports a burglary suspect was arrested at a hospital on Wednesday after he was shot by a Missouri homeowner who awoke to the crime.

The Sedalia Police Department said the incident happened in the 600 block of E 17th St. on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Upon arrival, officers said they found the homeowner had woken up to someone inside of their home. The suspect then came toward the homeowner who then shot the suspect once.

The suspect, identified as Daniel Schnack, 52, ran away from the house.

SPD said additional officers went to the area to search for Schnack and was found a short time later at Bothwell Regional Health Center, where he was being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Schnack was arrested for first-degree burglary and the Pettis Co. Prosecutor requested charges be formally filed.

