Mayetta woman jailed after K9 alerts deputies to meth in her car

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Mayetta woman is behind bars after a Jackson Co. K9 let deputies know there was meth in her car.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says a Mayetta woman was arrested on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 6, just west of the small Kansas town.

The Sheriff’s Office said a deputy stopped a Toyota Avalon for a traffic violation just before 4 p.m. on 158th Rd. west of Highway 75.

Deputies said a K9 alerted them to the presence of illegal drugs in the car.

The driver, Josie Ellen Masquat, 44, of Mayetta, was arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine, felony trafficking of contraband into a correctional facility and possession of drug paraphernalia.

