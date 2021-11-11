Advertisement

Man, 18, injured in truck-bicycle collision south of Topeka

The collision occurred around 6:18 a.m. Thursday just south of S.W. University Boulevard and...
The collision occurred around 6:18 a.m. Thursday just south of S.W. University Boulevard and Topeka Boulevard.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital after a pickup truck collided with the bicycle he was riding early Thursday just south of Topeka, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 6:18 a.m. Thursday just south of S.W. University Boulevard and Topeka Boulevard.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said at the scene that a man was riding his bicycle in the right lane of southbound S.W. Topeka Boulevard when it was struck by a pickup truck that also was headed south on Topeka Boulevard.

American Medical Response ambulance took the man to a Topeka hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Southbound traffic on Topeka Boulevard was diverted onto S.W. University Drive for around a half-hour as crews responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cruisers were parked out front of a home in the 2400 block of SW 10th Ave. Tuesday...
TPD investigating death of toddler
Storms end this evening, then dry and cooler
Rain ends later this evening, then cooler
A Wellsville woman suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle collision Tuesday morning in...
Woman seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash in Douglas County
Tania Lila Rogers is booked into the Jackson Co. Jail after deputies found meth in her car on...
Topeka woman arrested for meth after she locks herself out of her car
FILE - Employees at a federal prison hit the picket lines, Monday, over vaccine mandates and...
Kansas businesses warn legislators discussed COVID-19 mandate bills could backfire

Latest News

Mock crash reinforces dangers of distracted driving
American Legion Post 400 host a celebration of the U.S. Marine Corps' 246th anniversary.
American Legion Post 400 organizes Marine Corps anniversary celebration
Caleb, 11 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Caleb
Wednesday's Child - Caleb
Wednesday's Child - Caleb