Man, 18, injured in truck-bicycle collision south of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital after a pickup truck collided with the bicycle he was riding early Thursday just south of Topeka, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 6:18 a.m. Thursday just south of S.W. University Boulevard and Topeka Boulevard.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said at the scene that a man was riding his bicycle in the right lane of southbound S.W. Topeka Boulevard when it was struck by a pickup truck that also was headed south on Topeka Boulevard.

American Medical Response ambulance took the man to a Topeka hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Southbound traffic on Topeka Boulevard was diverted onto S.W. University Drive for around a half-hour as crews responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.