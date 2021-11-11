KU WBB rolls past SIUE to win season opener
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas women’s basketball team rolled past SIU Edwardsville to win their season opener 98-62.
Aniya Thomas was the team’s leading scorer, accounting for 25 points. The Jayhawks held SIUE to 29% shooting, even keeping the Cougars from scoring in the last three minutes of the game. They scored on 55% of their own attempts.
The 1-0 Jayhawks welcome Tennessee State Sunday for their next game.
