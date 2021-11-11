Kanza Park construction site remains idle months after building permits renewed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As summer turned to fall, little has changed at the construction site for a 55+ community in Kanza Park.

Viewers inquired to 13 NEWS about the project’s status.

The site is owned by New-York based Calamar construction.

In July, the company’s Executive Vice President Jerry Hill told 13 NEWS the pandemic-induced labor shortage, supply chain issues and the cost of lumber all effected the timeline of the project, which started in early 2020.

At the time, Hill said framing work for the project was supposed to start in the following weeks.

According to Bill Fiander, the City of Topeka’s Planning and Developing Director, Calamar renewed their building permits in July.

That appears to be the only change in the project.

District 8 Councilman Spencer Duncan said the city’s last communication with Calamar happened in the last two weeks.

“They told us they are re-securing some additional financing and that should be completed any day now and they will restart the project,” he recalled Wednesday.

His patience with Calamar has only grown thinner over the last four months.

“I’m more frustrated that four months ago, they made a big announcement that they were going to restart the project and in four months since that announcement, nothing’s happened and now we’re getting another reason that it still hasn’t happened in that time frame,” he said.

“If you were going to start that project, then start the project so I’m sort of in an “I’ll believe it when I see it” mode.”

He said the company cannot use the pandemic as an excuse for everything.

“I understand there’s issues, there are supply issues right now and getting employees, financing but this isn’t something they started yesterday, we’re almost two years in,” he said.

“I’m at my last level of optimism.”

He said the city still has a purpose for the 55+ community.

“This is exactly what our housing study says-- we need more of this so we want this project completed,” he said.

“That’s the great disappointment, not only may it not be completed, if it isn’t, then we lost time going other routes with other developers to get this stuff done.”

He said Topeka can only do so much waiting.

“You want to find a very fine balance between being a city where you work with developers, we want to understand your problems, we don’t want to push you out if you can complete the project and move forward,” he said.

“At the same time you have to complete the project and move forward and that’s not happening now.”

13 NEWS reached out to Calamar Wednesday and did not hear back.

Duncan said the city expects a timeline for the project’s completion by Thanksgiving.

